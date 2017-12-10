Maine Black Bears maul in-state rival Maine-Machias, 104-51

BANGOR, Maine (AP) — Duson Majstorovic and Isaiah White each scored 20 points and provided the force as Maine celebrated Star Wars Day with a 104-51 trouncing of Division III University of Maine at Machias on Sunday afternoon.

The win was the Black Bears’ fourth victory over an in-state rival, including an exhibition win over Division III Husson University. Maine’s three wins in 11 games all have come against in-state competition, posting wins over Saint Joseph’s College of Maine and the University of Maine, Presque Isle.

The Black Bears shot 34 of 69 from the field (49.3 percent), including 12 of 34 from behind the 3-point arc.

Danny Evans and Aaron Calixte each added 13 points for Maine, which takes a week off before facing Saint Joseph’s Sunday in Philadelphia.

Darius Clark and Travonne Thompson led Maine-Machias with 16 and 14 points, respectively. The Clippers converted just 1 of 13 shots from behind the arc.

