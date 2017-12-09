201.5
King, Walters lead Middle Tennessee past Ole Miss 77-58

By The Associated Press December 9, 2017 8:51 pm 12/09/2017 08:51pm
Middle Tennessee forward Nick King (5) scores against Mississippi forward Bruce Stevens (12) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017, in Murfreesboro, Tenn. Middle Tennessee won 77-58. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nick King scored 25 points and Brandon Walters added a career-high 20 as Middle Tennessee won its fifth straight with a 77-58 victory over Mississippi on Saturday night.

Middle Tennessee (7-1) improved to 7-0 against Power Five Conference opponents from the SEC and Big Ten since 2015.

Walters hit 8 of 11 from the field and all four of his foul shots. The 6-foot-10 forward blocked four shots and made four steals. Giddy Potts added 14 points, including three 3-pointers.

Middle Tennessee trailed 34-33 at halftime before opening the second half with an 8-0 surge to take a 41-34 lead and it pulled away from there.

Blue Raiders point guard Tyrik Dixon, limited to six minutes due to a bone bruise in his knee in Wednesday’s win at Vanderbilt, had a career-high nine assists and no turnovers.

Marcanvis Hymon led Ole Miss (4-4) with 12 points.

The Rebels lost their third consecutive game, including two overtime setbacks.

Ole Miss’ Bruce Stevens and Terence Davis added 10 points each.

Middle Tennessee improved to 6-3 against Ole Miss. Middle Tennessee won’t be back in the Murphy Center for 33 days, the nation’s fourth-longest road stretch.

The Blue Raiders’ next home game is Jan. 11 against Louisiana Tech.

BIG PICTURE

Ole Miss: The Rebels got outscored 44-24 in the second half and a first-half lead disappeared.

Middle Tennessee: The Blue Raiders are 2-0 against the SEC this season. King heated up after a slow start in the first half.

UP NEXT

Ole Miss hosts Sam Houston on Wednesday.

Middle Tennessee visits Auburn on Saturday for its third straight-game against an SEC opponent.

