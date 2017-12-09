Jacksonville State powers past Louisiana Monroe 75-56

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Malcolm Drumwright scored 18 points with four 3-pointers, leading four into double figures as Jacksonville State rallied in the second half to defeat Louisiana Monroe 75-56 Saturday.

Drumwright has reached double figures six times this season. Jamall Gregory scored 14 points, Christian Cunningham scored 12 with 12 rebounds and Marlon Hunter also contributed 12 points for Jacksonville State (7-2). Jason Burnell had five of the Gamecocks’ 10 blocked shots.

Sam McDaniel led the Warhawks (3-5) with 16 points and Marvin Jean-Pierre added 11. Louisiana Monroe led 35-33 at halftime, but Cunningham scored on a putback and Gregory dunked as Jacksonville State captured the lead barely more than a minute into the second half and never looked back.

The lead was up to 50-40 when Hunter scored with 13:44 left to play. Louisiana Monroe missed five of its first seven shots after halftime and turned the ball over five times in the first five minutes of the second half.

