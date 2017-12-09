Hofstra downs Rider 88-82 behind 30 for Wright-Foreman

TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — Justin Wright-Foreman scored a season-high 30 points and Elijah Pemberton scored a career-best 28 points and Hofstra beat Rider 88-82 on Saturday night for its third straight win.

Rokas Gustys and Joel Angus III each recorded 10 rebounds for Hofstra (6-3) while Jalen Ray scored 17 points on 4-for-6 shooting from beyond the 3-point arc in a game with 20-lead changes.

Wright-Foreman scored seven of Hofstra’s first 11 points and the Pride built a nine-point lead. Rider countered with a 20-9 run for a quick 22-20 lead before Ray answered with a 3 with 8:46 before halftime.

Both teams managed to overcome their turnovers before the half with strong shooting performances. Rider shot 15 for 26 (58 percent) with 12 turnovers and Hofstra was 15 for 30 with nine turnovers and Hofstra led 43-41 at the break.

Ray, a freshman, buried a 3 to break a 71-all tie, which started a 9-0 run. Rider closed to within three before Hofstra sealed it with four free throws in the last 45 seconds.

Stevie Jordan led Rider (5-5) with 19 points and Jordan Allen had 17.

