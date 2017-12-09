Hicks scores 16, Radford downs Erskine 76-49

RADFORD, Va. (AP) — Donald Hicks scored 16 points, Randy Phillips added 12 with nine rebounds, and Radford grabbed a season-high 51 rebounds in defeating Division II Erskine 76-49 on Saturday in the first-ever meeting of the teams.

It’s the first time the Highlanders have held an opponent to under 50 points since November 2014.

Hicks hit a 3-pointer to spark Radford’s opening 12-2 run and the Highlanders never trailed in building a 35-18 halftime lead for the fewest points allowed an opponent in a half this season. Radford made 12 assists in scoring 14 field goals and held Erskine to 28.6 percent shooting from the floor.

Hicks scored six points in an 8-0 second-half run and Radford stretched its lead to 51-26 with 12:51 to play and continued to pull away, leading by as many as 26.

The Highlanders (5-4) outrebounded the Flying Fleet 51-20 and finished shooting 47.6 percent from the floor.

Austin Venable scored 16 points for Erskine (3-7).

