Hayes leads Oakland in 86-81 win over Eastern Michigan

ROCHESTER, Mich. (AP) — Jalen Hayes scored a career-high 37 points with 14-for-21 shooting and hauled in eight rebounds to lead Oakland to an 86-81 win over Eastern Michigan on Friday night.

Kendrick Nunn added 20 points, including four 3-pointers, Martez Walker had 12 points and Nick Daniels got 10 for Oakland, which shot 51 percent to avenge a Dec. 6 loss to Eastern Michigan. Hayes was 9 for 11 from the free-throw line.

Oakland (8-5) took the lead for good late in the opening half with a 9-0 run fueled by Hayes, who scored seven of the points, to make it 33-24 with three minutes left to intermission.

Trailing by 12 at the break, Eastern Michigan (8-3) chipped away in the second half, cutting the deficit to 77-74 with a 7-0 burst that included a 3-pointer from Elijah Minnie and dunk from James Thompson with 1:14 left to play.

Daniels stretched the Oakland advantage back to six with a 3-pointer at the other end and the Golden Grizzlies hung on with 6-for-6 shooting from the free-throw line to seal it.

Paul Jackson scored 25 points and dished out six assists to lead four Eastern Michigan players in double figures.

