Haws scores season-high 24, BYU beats Weber State 74-68

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — TJ Haws scored a season-high 24 points as BYU defeated Weber State 74-68 on Saturday night in the second game of the inaugural Beehive Classic.

The tournament is scheduled to pit Utah, Utah State, BYU and Weber State against each other at the Utah Jazz’s home arena with the opponents rotating each year.

Weber State (4-5) hung around despite missing starters Brekkott Chapman (foot) and Zach Braxton (Achilles). The Wildcats clawed their way to a 41-40 lead in the second half, but BYU (8-2) answered each time Weber State made a run. A Haws layup capped a 7-2 stretch to take a 61-53 lead.

Weber State’s Dusty Baker made a reverse layup in traffic to bring the Wildcats within 68-66, but the Cougars made their free throws down the stretch to put away the game.

Haws knocked down four 3 pointers and added five assists while Yoeli Childs had 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Jerrick Harding’s 29 points led Weber State and was two points shy of his season high. Baker finished with 13 and seven rebounds.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.