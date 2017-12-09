Glasford, Myles help Stetson hold off Marist 79-76

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) — B.J. Glasford scored 17 points, Divine Myles added 16 and Stetson held off Marist 79-76 on Saturday.

Myles hit a jumper with just under two minutes left to put the Hatters (7-5) up by nine. The Red Foxes (2-8) then reeled off six points in the next minutes, closing within 77-74 on two free throws by Brian Parker.

Myles then had a great crossover and drove the lane for a layup with 26 seconds left but failed to convert the 3-point play. Marist missed two 3-point attempts before Isaiah Lamb had a putback with nine seconds left. After a quick foul, Stetson’s Angel Rivera missed the front end of a one-and-one but Parker’s 3 attempt at the buzzer was off the mark.

Rivera made all three of his 3s and had 14 points for Stetson.

Parker finished with 24 points for Marist and surpassed 1,000 points for his career, Lamb added 14, Ryan Funk 13 and Tobias Sjoberg got his first career double-double with 10 points and 11 boards.

