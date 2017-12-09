German leads N. Illinois past beats C. Connecticut 61-55

DEKALB, Ill. (AP) — Eugene German scored 19 points, Levi Bradley scored 16 and Northern Illinois collected 11 steals in a 61-55 win over Central Connecticut on Saturday.

The Huskies led 35-24 at halftime and extended the margin to 46-30 with Anastasios Demogerontas’ 3-pointer with 14:45 to play. The Blue Devils went on a 14-2 run in the next four minutes with Kashaun Hicks scoring three-straight 3-pointers in consecutive possessions to reduce the deficit to 48-44.

Tyler Kohl made a pair of free throws to shave the deficit to 58-55, but the Blue Devils didn’t score again. Hicks’s layup with 2:57 left was the last field goal of the game for both teams.

Demogerontas added 10 points for Northern Illinois (6-4).

Kohl led Central Connecticut (5-5) with 20 points and nine rebounds, Deion Bute was 6-of-7 shooting for 13 points with seven rebounds and Kashaun Hicks scored 11. Noah McCarty had four steals.

The Blue Devils have lost two straight after five consecutive wins.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.