Gensler’s 19 leads Campbell to 91-62 win over Allen

BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP) — Cory Gensler matched his career high with 19 points, Chris Clemons added 16 with a career-high nine assists and Campbell rolled to a 91-62 win over NAIA Allen on Friday.

Shane Whitefield and Marcus Burk scored 14 apiece for the Camels (6-6) and Damontez Oliver had 10. Clemons now has 1,669 points to move past Mike Reidy (1960-64) for fifth on Campbell’s all-time scoring list.

Quincy Washington, who averages 28 points, had 20 for the Yellow Jackets (9-4) and Brandon Moore, who averages 20, had 14.

Campbell went 5 of 10 behind the arc and shot 64.5 percent overall (20 of 31) to lead 49-29 at the half. The Camels finished the game with 11 3s and shot 52 percent to 34 percent for Allen (21 of 61).

The Yellow Jackets had 20 turnovers that were turned into 27 points.

