FAU has 3rd highest score in 108-46 win over Webber Int

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Gerdarius Troutman scored 20 points and Justin Massey 16, both hitting four 3-pointers, and Florida Atlantic threatened the school scoring record with a 108-46 win over NAIA Webber International on Sunday.

The output for the Owls (6-3), who had the largest margin of victory in history, was their third-highest and the first time they cracked the century mark since scoring 106 against Florida International on Jan. 30, 2010. The record for scoring is 111 against Palm Beach Atlantic on Nov. 18, 1988, and the following February they had 110 against Webber. It is also the first time FAU surpassed 90 points in four straight games.

William Pfister added 14 points on 7-for-7 shooting with eight rebounds and Ronald Delph had 13 points and 11 rebounds, helping FAU to a 53-32 rebounding advantage, its first game with 50 boards since getting 61 against Warner on Jan. 1, 2014.

The Owls connected on 9 of 18 3-pointers and shot 59 percent overall in racing to a 65-27 halftime lead. The Owls put together runs of 10, mine and eight twice. They had runs of 11 and 10 in the second half when the lead reached 62.

No player reached double figures for the Warriors, who shot 27 percent. The game was an exhibition for the visitors.

