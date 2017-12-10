Fatodd triple-double, UT Martin lights up scoreboard 127-92

MARTIN, Tenn. (AP) — Fatodd Lewis poured in a career-high 34 points, grabbed 16 rebounds and had 12 assists for his first triple-double and UT Martin defeated Cincinnati Clermont 127-92 on Sunday in a game where 3-pointers were flying.

The Skyhawks (3-7) launched 35 3-pointers, making 15 while Cincinnati Clermont put up 51 treys and made 21. Lewis was one of four Tennessee Martin players to reach career-high points. Parrish Hewitt scored 29 points and knocked down five 3-pointers, Lorenzen Wright Jr., scored 12 on four 3-pointers and Jailen Gill added 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Lewis set career highs in points, boards and assists, posting the fourth triple-double in UT Martin history. The 127 points was shy of the single-game scoring record by two points but is the highest score since the Skyhawks joined Division I in 1992.

The Cougars (6-5), who compete in the USCAA, were led by Chase Coomer’s 22 points with six 3-pointers, Tommy Bingamon added 18 with four treys and Jamie Carson only shot from 3-point range, making five and scoring 15 points.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.