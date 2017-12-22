Drake ends 3-game skid, beats Maryland-Eastern Shore 81-57

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Reed Timmer had 21 points, De’Antae McMurray scored 16 and Drake snapped a three-game skid with an 81-57 win over Maryland-Eastern Shore on Friday night.

The Bulldogs (6-7) led throughout the second half and pulled away with a 19-2 run capped at 75-50 on Ore Arogundade’s basket with 2:28 left. McMurray had three 3-pointers during the run and Graham Woodward added another.

Drake didn’t take the lead for good until late in the first half and the Hawks (3-11) kept it close for the first few minutes of the second. Drake took control with an 8-0 run to lead 49-36 and kept the lead between 9 and 11 until its late run.

Arogundade finished with 10 points for Drake.

Cameron Bacote scored 11 and Miryne Thomas and Ahmad Frost added 10 each for UMES.

