Division II Southern Nazarene upsets Oral Roberts 68-60

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Micah Speight scored 21 on Friday night and Division II Southern Nazarene led for the final 27 minutes in a 68-60 upset of Oral Roberts.

The game counted as an exhibition for the Crimson Storm, who had their largest lead at 59-46 on Charles Ashton’s 3-pointer with seven minutes left. Southern Nazarene went scoreless for the next 4 minutes, 45 seconds, but the Golden Eagles (2-9) missed their next six field-goal attempts and got no closer than 60-54 with 1:31 left.

Speight scored on a driving up-and-under layup with 1:13 left and made it a 10-point lead on a jumper with 44 seconds left.

Noah Starkey added 10 points for Southern Nazarene, which made 19 of 23 from the foul line and outrebounded the Eagles 41-35.

Albert Owens led Oral Roberts with 14 points and Javan White had his fourth straight double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds.

