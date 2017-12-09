Delgado double-double leads No. 19 Seton Hall over VCU

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Angel Delgado had 14 points and 13 rebounds, and No. 19 Seton Hall continued its impressive start to the season with a 90-67 victory over Virginia Commonwealth in the Never Forget Tribute Classic at the Prudential Center on Saturday.

Myles Powell added five of his 17 points in a game-breaking 13-1 first-half run, Desi Rodriguez had 17 and Khadeen Carrington scored 13 for the Pirates (8-1), who have won four straight since being beaten at the buzzer by Rhode Island on Thanksgiving. Michael Nzei added 14 points, 10 of them in garbage time in the second half.

The Pirates’ run includes wins over current Texas Tech and Louisville, which was nationally ranked at the time.

Justin Tillman had 14 of his 20 points in the second half to lead VCU (5-5), which suffered its biggest loss of the season. Marcus Santos-Silva added 10 points for the Rams in their first meeting with the Pirates.

Seton Hall took control of the game shortly after Santos-Silva scored to cut the Pirates’ lead to 16-12 with 12:20 left in the half.

The Pirates scored 13 of the next 14 points and totally shut down the Rams’ offense. They would miss their next 11 shots and turn the ball over three times in falling behind 29-13. Powell started the run with a layup and added a 3-pointer after Carrington made two free throws. Delgado added a free throw, Carrington made two more and Rodriguez ended the spurt with a 3-pointer.

Seton Hall led 43-30 at halftime and was never challenged in the second half.

BIG PICTURE

VCU: Tillman has been carrying the Rams in recent games, and Seton Hall neutralized him in the first half, using power forwards Nzei and Ismael Sanogo to move him off the blocks.

Seton Hall: The Pirates are deep and talented. Their seniors — Delgado, Rodriguez and Carrington — are tough to stop and their defense makes them more impressive. VCU shot 38.5 percent for the game, a season low. The Pirates shot 54.7 percent.

UP NEXT

VCU hosts Bucknell next Saturday.

Seton Hall hosts St. Peter’s at Walsh Gymnasium on campus in South Orange, N.J., on Tuesday.

___

