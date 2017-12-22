Davis scores 25, leads as Ole Miss thumps Bradley, 82-59

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Terence Davis scored 25 points, including six 3-point shots, as Mississippi defeated Bradley 82-59 on Friday night.

Davis was 9 of 14 from the field as Ole Miss (7-5) raced to a 40-22 halftime lead and led by as many as 30 points, 67-37 midway through the second half. Markel Crawford and Bruce Stevens added 16 and 11 points, respectively, for the Rebels.

Bradley (10-3) was led by Darrell Brown with 16 points and five assists.

The Braves struggled from the field, hitting 20 of 61 (35 percent) and 8 of 23 (33 percent) from 3-point range.

Ole Miss was 29 of 63 (46 percent) from the field, including 12 of 27 (44 percent) from the 3-point line. The Rebels forced Bradley into 22 turnovers and got a game-high eight rebounds from Justas Furmanavicius.

