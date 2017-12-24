College Basketball Scores

Saturday, Dec. 23 EAST

Boston College 78, Richmond 73, OT

CCSU 76, Mass.-Lowell 73

George Washington 58, Harvard 48

Georgetown 89, Alabama A&M 49

Niagara 89, Cornell 86

S. Illinois 74, Duquesne 64

Seton Hall 74, Manhattan 62

St. Peter’s 71, St. Francis Brooklyn 68, OT

West Virginia 86, Fordham 69

SOUTH

Auburn 89, UConn 64

Georgia St. 71, Chattanooga 48

Louisville 74, Grand Canyon 56

Memphis 83, Loyola (Md.) 71

Mississippi St. 70, Southern Miss. 64

New Mexico St. 63, Miami 54

North Carolina 86, Ohio St. 72

Tennessee 79, Wake Forest 60

UAB 74, MVSU 57

MIDWEST

Dayton 79, Wagner 67

Ill.-Chicago 84, Trinity (IL) Christian College 45

Illinois 70, Missouri 64

Illinois St. 72, Evansville 66

Minnesota 95, FAU 60

Princeton 64, Akron 62

Toledo 77, Cleveland St. 62

Wisconsin 81, Green Bay 60

SOUTHWEST

NC A&T 74, Lamar 70

FAR WEST

BYU 73, Texas Southern 52

Colorado St. 68, Long Beach St. 66

Idaho St. 67, CS Northridge 55

Miami 75, Hawaii 57

Radford 72, UC Davis 62, OT

San Francisco 66, Nevada 64

Seattle 95, Nicholls 89

Southern Cal 89, Middle Tennessee 84

UC Santa Barbara 82, Sacramento St. 72

UCLA 83, Kentucky 75

