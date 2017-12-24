College Basketball Scores

Boston College 78, Richmond 73, OT
CCSU 76, Mass.-Lowell 73
George Washington 58, Harvard 48
Georgetown 89, Alabama A&M 49
Niagara 89, Cornell 86
S. Illinois 74, Duquesne 64
Seton Hall 74, Manhattan 62
St. Peter’s 71, St. Francis Brooklyn 68, OT
West Virginia 86, Fordham 69
Auburn 89, UConn 64
Georgia St. 71, Chattanooga 48
Louisville 74, Grand Canyon 56
Memphis 83, Loyola (Md.) 71
Mississippi St. 70, Southern Miss. 64
New Mexico St. 63, Miami 54
North Carolina 86, Ohio St. 72
Tennessee 79, Wake Forest 60
UAB 74, MVSU 57
Dayton 79, Wagner 67
Ill.-Chicago 84, Trinity (IL) Christian College 45
Illinois 70, Missouri 64
Illinois St. 72, Evansville 66
Minnesota 95, FAU 60
Princeton 64, Akron 62
Toledo 77, Cleveland St. 62
Wisconsin 81, Green Bay 60
NC A&T 74, Lamar 70
BYU 73, Texas Southern 52
Colorado St. 68, Long Beach St. 66
Idaho St. 67, CS Northridge 55
Miami 75, Hawaii 57
Radford 72, UC Davis 62, OT
Seattle 95, Nicholls 89
Southern Cal 89, Middle Tennessee 84
UC Santa Barbara 82, Sacramento St. 72
UCLA 83, Kentucky 75
___
