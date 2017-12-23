College Basketball Scores

Saturday, Dec. 23 EAST

Boston College 78, Richmond 73, OT

CCSU 76, Mass.-Lowell 73

George Washington 58, Harvard 48

Georgetown 89, Alabama A&M 49

Niagara 89, Cornell 86

Seton Hall 74, Manhattan 62

West Virginia 86, Fordham 69

SOUTH

Georgia St. 71, Chattanooga 48

Louisville 74, Grand Canyon 56

Memphis 83, Loyola (Md.) 71

North Carolina 86, Ohio St. 72

Tennessee 79, Wake Forest 60

MIDWEST

Toledo 77, Cleveland St. 62

FAR WEST

Miami 75, Hawaii 57

___

