College Basketball Scores

Boston College 78, Richmond 73, OT
CCSU 76, Mass.-Lowell 73
George Washington 58, Harvard 48
Georgetown 89, Alabama A&M 49
Niagara 89, Cornell 86
Seton Hall 74, Manhattan 62
West Virginia 86, Fordham 69
Georgia St. 71, Chattanooga 48
Louisville 74, Grand Canyon 56
Memphis 83, Loyola (Md.) 71
North Carolina 86, Ohio St. 72
Tennessee 79, Wake Forest 60
Toledo 77, Cleveland St. 62
Miami 75, Hawaii 57
