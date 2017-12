College Basketball Scores

By The Associated Press

Friday, Dec. 22 EAST

Brown 90, Marist 69

Colgate 103, Pittsburgh at Bradford 52

Dartmouth 75, Bryant 58

NJIT 99, Bryn Athyn 53

UMass 74, Maine 63

SOUTH

Campbell 91, Allen 62

Clemson 89, Louisiana-Lafayette 60

Georgia 84, Temple 66

Liberty 87, Alabama St. 70

Louisiana Tech 85, Fort Wayne 76

Middle Tennessee 69, Princeton 67

Radford 66, NC A&T 60

MIDWEST

Elon 73, Indiana St. 68

IUPUI 87, Indiana-Kokomo 76

SOUTHWEST

Oklahoma St. 102, Rio Grande 83

Texas Tech 74, Abilene Christian 47

UC Davis 77, Lamar 68

Utah Valley 75, Sam Houston St. 64

FAR WEST

Air Force 111, Johnson & Wales (CO) 68

Arizona St. 104, Pacific 65

___

