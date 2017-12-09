College Basketball Scores

201.5
By The Associated Press December 9, 2017 7:01 pm 12/09/2017 07:01pm
Saturday, Dec. 9
EAST

American U. 74, Howard 63

Binghamton 77, Loyola (Md.) 64

Boston College 89, Duke 84

Brown 89, Mass.-Lowell 75

Buffalo 88, Central Penn College 54

Duquesne 97, Delaware St. 48

Fordham 76, St. Francis Brooklyn 68

Georgetown 83, NC A&T 74

Holy Cross 62, New Hampshire 58

Iona 74, NJIT 70

Lehigh 75, Mount St. Mary’s 60

Northeastern 71, Vermont 67

Penn St. 74, George Washington 54

Sacred Heart 62, Lafayette 50

Seton Hall 90, VCU 67

St. Bonaventure 75, Yale 67

Stetson 79, Marist 76

Syracuse 72, Colgate 58

Temple 81, Saint Joseph’s 78

Towson 78, UMBC 65

UConn 72, Coppin St. 59

UMass 72, Providence 63

SOUTH

Auburn 85, UAB 80

Clemson 81, Samford 59

Furman 101, SC State 72

George Mason 77, NC Central 65

Georgia St. 71, Montana 68

Jacksonville St. 75, Louisiana-Monroe 56

Kentucky 93, Monmouth (NJ) 76

Louisville 71, Indiana 62

Maryland 82, Gardner-Webb 60

Memphis 90, Bryant 72

Mercer 82, Florida A&M 64

Mississippi St. 95, North Georgia 62

NC State 88, UMKC 69

Radford 76, Erskine 49

South Carolina 80, Coastal Carolina 78

Tennessee 81, Lipscomb 71

UCF 76, Southern U. 60

VMI 81, Longwood 70

Wofford 104, Johnson & Wales (NC) 45

MIDWEST

Ball St. 71, Valparaiso 70

Butler 95, Youngstown St. 67

Cent. Michigan 74, Tennessee Tech 69

Creighton 75, Nebraska 65

DePaul 65, Ill.-Chicago 55

E. Michigan 80, Central State 65

Evansville 65, Canisius 58

Indiana St. 79, Indianapolis 75

Loyola of Chicago 80, Norfolk St. 52

Marquette 82, Wisconsin 63

Miami (Ohio) 81, Fort Wayne 73

Michigan 78, UCLA 69, OT

Murray St. 78, Illinois St. 72

N. Illinois 61, CCSU 55

Oakland 82, Chicago St. 50

Ohio St. 97, William & Mary 62

Penn 78, Dayton 70

W. Michigan 87, Detroit 79

Wright St. 63, Kent St. 54

Xavier 96, Colorado 69

SOUTHWEST

Florida Gulf Coast 85, Texas-Arlington 78

Stephen F. Austin 81, Rice 62

TCU 84, Nevada 80

Texas A&M 73, Prairie View 53

Wichita St. 78, Oklahoma St. 66

FAR WEST

Boise St. 77, Sacramento St. 54

Denver 84, SC-Upstate 69

UC Davis 86, William Jessup 52

UC Santa Barbara 91, Montana St. 69

___

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

