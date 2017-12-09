College Basketball Scores

American U. 74, Howard 63
Binghamton 77, Loyola (Md.) 64
Boston College 89, Duke 84
Brown 89, Mass.-Lowell 75
Buffalo 88, Central Penn College 54
Duquesne 97, Delaware St. 48
Fordham 76, St. Francis Brooklyn 68
Georgetown 83, NC A&T 74
Holy Cross 62, New Hampshire 58
Iona 74, NJIT 70
Lehigh 75, Mount St. Mary’s 60
Northeastern 71, Vermont 67
Penn St. 74, George Washington 54
Sacred Heart 62, Lafayette 50
Seton Hall 90, VCU 67
St. Bonaventure 75, Yale 67
Stetson 79, Marist 76
Syracuse 72, Colgate 58
Temple 81, Saint Joseph’s 78
Towson 78, UMBC 65
UConn 72, Coppin St. 59
UMass 72, Providence 63
Auburn 85, UAB 80
Clemson 81, Samford 59
Furman 101, SC State 72
George Mason 77, NC Central 65
Georgia St. 71, Montana 68
Jacksonville St. 75, Louisiana-Monroe 56
Kentucky 93, Monmouth (NJ) 76
Louisville 71, Indiana 62
Maryland 82, Gardner-Webb 60
Memphis 90, Bryant 72
Mercer 82, Florida A&M 64
Mississippi St. 95, North Georgia 62
NC State 88, UMKC 69
Radford 76, Erskine 49
South Carolina 80, Coastal Carolina 78
Tennessee 81, Lipscomb 71
UCF 76, Southern U. 60
VMI 81, Longwood 70
Wofford 104, Johnson & Wales (NC) 45
Ball St. 71, Valparaiso 70
Butler 95, Youngstown St. 67
Cent. Michigan 74, Tennessee Tech 69
Creighton 75, Nebraska 65
DePaul 65, Ill.-Chicago 55
E. Michigan 80, Central State 65
Evansville 65, Canisius 58
Indiana St. 79, Indianapolis 75
Loyola of Chicago 80, Norfolk St. 52
Marquette 82, Wisconsin 63
Miami (Ohio) 81, Fort Wayne 73
Michigan 78, UCLA 69, OT
Murray St. 78, Illinois St. 72
N. Illinois 61, CCSU 55
Oakland 82, Chicago St. 50
Ohio St. 97, William & Mary 62
Penn 78, Dayton 70
W. Michigan 87, Detroit 79
Wright St. 63, Kent St. 54
Xavier 96, Colorado 69
Florida Gulf Coast 85, Texas-Arlington 78
Stephen F. Austin 81, Rice 62
TCU 84, Nevada 80
Texas A&M 73, Prairie View 53
Wichita St. 78, Oklahoma St. 66
Boise St. 77, Sacramento St. 54
Denver 84, SC-Upstate 69
UC Davis 86, William Jessup 52
UC Santa Barbara 91, Montana St. 69
___
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.