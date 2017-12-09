201.5
College Basketball Scores

By The Associated Press December 9, 2017 4:00 pm 12/09/2017 04:00pm
Saturday, Dec. 9
EAST

Boston College 89, Duke 84

Brown 89, Mass.-Lowell 75

Buffalo 88, Central Penn College 54

Duquesne 97, Delaware St. 48

Lehigh 75, Mount St. Mary’s 60

Stetson 79, Marist 76

Syracuse 72, Colgate 58

UConn 72, Coppin St. 59

SOUTH

Jacksonville St. 75, Louisiana-Monroe 56

Kentucky 93, Monmouth (NJ) 76

Maryland 82, Gardner-Webb 60

Memphis 90, Bryant 72

NC State 88, UMKC 69

South Carolina 80, Coastal Carolina 78

UCF 76, Southern U. 60

VMI 81, Longwood 70

MIDWEST

Ball St. 71, Valparaiso 70

Butler 95, Youngstown St. 67

Cent. Michigan 74, Tennessee Tech 69

E. Michigan 80, Central State 65

Evansville 65, Canisius 58

Marquette 82, Wisconsin 63

Miami (Ohio) 81, Fort Wayne 73

Michigan 78, UCLA 69, OT

N. Illinois 61, CCSU 55

Ohio St. 97, William & Mary 62

SOUTHWEST

TCU 84, Nevada 80

___

