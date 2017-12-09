College Basketball Scores

Boston College 89, Duke 84
Brown 89, Mass.-Lowell 75
Buffalo 88, Central Penn College 54
Duquesne 97, Delaware St. 48
Lehigh 75, Mount St. Mary’s 60
Stetson 79, Marist 76
Syracuse 72, Colgate 58
UConn 72, Coppin St. 59
Jacksonville St. 75, Louisiana-Monroe 56
Kentucky 93, Monmouth (NJ) 76
Maryland 82, Gardner-Webb 60
Memphis 90, Bryant 72
NC State 88, UMKC 69
South Carolina 80, Coastal Carolina 78
UCF 76, Southern U. 60
VMI 81, Longwood 70
Ball St. 71, Valparaiso 70
Butler 95, Youngstown St. 67
Cent. Michigan 74, Tennessee Tech 69
E. Michigan 80, Central State 65
Evansville 65, Canisius 58
Marquette 82, Wisconsin 63
Miami (Ohio) 81, Fort Wayne 73
Michigan 78, UCLA 69, OT
N. Illinois 61, CCSU 55
Ohio St. 97, William & Mary 62
TCU 84, Nevada 80
