College Basketball Scores

Boston College 89, Duke 84
Duquesne 97, Delaware St. 48
Stetson 79, Marist 76
Kentucky 93, Monmouth (NJ) 76
Maryland 82, Gardner-Webb 60
Memphis 90, Bryant 72
South Carolina 80, Coastal Carolina 78
UCF 76, Southern U. 60
VMI 81, Longwood 70
Butler 95, Youngstown St. 67
Marquette 82, Wisconsin 63
Miami (Ohio) 81, Fort Wayne 73
Michigan 78, UCLA 69, OT
Ohio St. 97, William & Mary 62
TCU 84, Nevada 80
