College Basketball Scores

By The Associated Press December 9, 2017 1:00 am 12/09/2017 01:00am
Friday, Dec. 8
EAST

Dartmouth 73, Maine 66

SOUTH

Boston U. 90, Bethune-Cookman 87

Liberty 71, Md.-Eastern Shore 49

Wake Forest 109, Army 80

MIDWEST

Missouri St. 88, Hampton 75

S. Dakota St. 103, Concordia (NE) 67

SOUTHWEST

Southern Nazarene 68, Oral Roberts 60

FAR WEST

Arizona St. 82, St. John’s 70

CS Bakersfield 100, Life Pacific College 71

Oklahoma 85, Southern Cal 83

Oregon 95, Colorado St. 65

UC Riverside 67, Air Force 48

