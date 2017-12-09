College Basketball Scores

Dartmouth 73, Maine 66
Boston U. 90, Bethune-Cookman 87
Liberty 71, Md.-Eastern Shore 49
Wake Forest 109, Army 80
Missouri St. 88, Hampton 75
S. Dakota St. 103, Concordia (NE) 67
Southern Nazarene 68, Oral Roberts 60
Arizona St. 82, St. John’s 70
CS Bakersfield 100, Life Pacific College 71
Oklahoma 85, Southern Cal 83
Oregon 95, Colorado St. 65
UC Riverside 67, Air Force 48
___
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.