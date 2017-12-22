CMU takes advantage of foul-prone SIU-Edwardsville 70-52

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — Cecil Williams scored 17 points with eight rebounds, Shawn Roundtree scored 13 with seven boards and Central Michigan handled SIU-Edwardsville 70-52 on Friday night.

Luke Meyer added 12 points with nine rebounds, Josh Kozinski scored 12 and David DiLeo grabbed nine rebounds for the Chippewas (10-2).

Christian Ellis led SIU-Edwardsville (4-7) with 14 points and eight rebounds and Justin Benton scored 10. The Cougars were 22-of-61 shooting (36 percent) and went to the free-throw line only five times.

Central Michigan also struggled shooting (21 of 62, 34 percent) but were 21 of 26 from the free-throw line and took advantage of 23 foul calls against the Cougars. Williams was 11 of 13 from the line.

The Chippewas have won nine of 10 and have scored 70 or more points in 10 games this season.

