Chattanooga beats Charlotte 64-50 behind Chatman’s 23 points

By The Associated Press December 10, 2017 3:09 pm 12/10/2017 03:09pm
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Rodney Chatman scored 23 points and made seven of eight free throws and Chattanooga beat Charlotte 64-50 on Sunday for the 49ers’ fourth straight loss.

David Jean-Baptiste’s 3-pointer with 10:11 to play sparked a 19-4 run and his layup, which capped eight-straight points, gave Chattanooga (5-5) a 54-44 lead at the 5:46 mark. Chatman made a layup and Chattanooga led by 15 with 2:20 left to play.

Makinde London added 11 points with nine rebounds for Chattanooga, which made 13 free throws to Charlotte’s three to take a 3-2 lead in the series that was last played 45 years ago. The Mocs forced 20 Charlotte turnovers and held leading scorer Jon Davis (14.3 points per game) to five points.

Charlotte’s Ryan Murphy and Hudson Price scored 10 points apiece in the first half and Murphy’s jumper tied it at 29 at halftime.

Price scored 15 and Murphy added 12 with four assists for Charlotte (3-6).

