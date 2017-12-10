Burke scores 25, Robert Morris beats Drexel 74-60

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Dachon Burke scored 25 points with six 3-pointers and Robert Morris made 11 from beyond the arc in beating Drexel 74-60 on Sunday to end the Dragons’ three-game win streak.

Koby Thomas scored 21 points with six rebounds for the Colonials (6-4), who led by as many as 20 in winning for the sixth time in its last seven games. Matty McConnell added 10 points, 11 assists and three steals.

Burke opened the game with a 3-pointer and dunk, Jon Williams hit a 3, and the Colonials never trailed. Robert Morris hit seven 3s in the half and led 42-27 at intermission behind 15 points from Burke and 12 from Thomas.

Drexel didn’t get within 13 points in the second half, and finished shooting 42 percent from the floor and 4 of 16 from long distance after committing 18 turnovers.

Kurk Lee led Drexel (5-5) with 15 points. Tramaine Isabell scored 12 off the bench, Sammy Mojica added 11, and Austin Williams grabbed 11 rebounds.

