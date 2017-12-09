Brown’s 20 leads Oregon to 95-65 win over Colorado State

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Elijah Brown scored 18 of his 20 points in the second half to lead six Oregon players in double figures in a 95-65 romp over Colorado State on Friday night.

Brown was 6 of 6 in the second half, including four 3-pointers, for the Ducks (6-3), who made 19 of their first 25 shots after halftime to open a 36-point lead. Kenny Wooten added 13 points, and Paul White and Troy Brown had 12 each.

The win snapped a two-game losing streak for Oregon.

Prentiss Nixon, coming off a career-high 31 points against Arkansas, had 25 to lead the Rams (4-6), and Nico Carvacho added 12.

Troy Brown’s 10 rebounds led the Ducks to a 41-27 edge on the boards. Oregon dominated inside, with a 46-16 margin on points in the paint and a 23-4 advantage in second-chance points.

The Ducks made more than half their shots for the first time in six games, finishing 37 of 70 for 53 percent. Oregon was 7 of 13 from 3-point range in the second half and 11 of 27 overall.

After coming into the game as the national leader in free-throw shooting at 81.6 percent, the Ducks were 10 of 15 at the foul line.

BIG PICTURE

Colorado State: The Rams have yet to win a true road game in four tries and need to sweep their next three home games to take a winning record into their conference opener at Boise State on Dec. 27

Oregon: The Ducks are 6-3 for the fourth time in eight seasons under Altman. The Ducks, who had their 46-game home winning streak ended by Boise State last week, haven’t lost three consecutive games since dropping five Pac-12 games in a row during the 2013-14 season.

UP NEXT

Colorado State: Opens a three-game homestand against Texas State on Dec. 17 before it starts Mountain West Conference play.

Oregon: Continues a stretch of five games in 13 days when it hosts Texas Southern on Monday night.

