BC-BKW–Women’s Bkb Schedule, Dec 9-17
Women’s College Basketball Schedule
ap
|All Times EST
|Saturday, Dec. 9
|EAST
Drexel at Syracuse, 6 p.m.
Penn St. at St. Bonaventure, 7 p.m.
Fisk at Tennessee St., 7 p.m.
Indiana at N. Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Middle Tennessee at Louisville, 7 p.m.
Southern U. at Auburn, 7:30 p.m.
Bowling Green at S. Dakota St., 7 p.m.
Stephen F. Austin at Montana St., 6:30 p.m.
Nevada at Seattle, 7 p.m.
Wyoming at Idaho, 9 p.m.
Northwestern at Stony Brook, Noon
Brown at Colgate, Noon
Hartford at Bryant, 1 p.m.
Seton Hall at Boston College, 1 p.m.
Lehigh at LIU Brooklyn, 1 p.m.
Longwood at Wagner, 1 p.m.
St. Peter’s at UMass, 2 p.m.
Villanova at Temple, 2 p.m.
Delaware St. at Delaware, 2 p.m.
NJIT at Binghamton, 2 p.m.
Coppin St. at West Virginia, 2 p.m.
Fairleigh Dickinson at Rutgers, 2 p.m.
Kentucky at Miami, 1 p.m.
Mercer at UNC-Asheville, 1 p.m.
Marshall at Florida, 1 p.m.
Flagler at Jacksonville, 2 p.m.
North Greenville at Georgia St., 2 p.m.
Georgia Southern at UCF, 2 p.m.
Georgetown at NC State, 2 p.m.
Winthrop at Duke, 2 p.m.
Ave Maria at Florida Gulf Coast, 2 p.m.
Texas-Arlington at Georgia Tech, 2 p.m.
Furman at North Carolina, 2 p.m.
Arizona St. at Florida St., 2 p.m.
North Florida at Florida A&M, 2 p.m.
VCU at Radford, 2 p.m.
UALR at Mississippi St., 3 p.m.
Texas at Tennessee, 3 p.m.
LSU at Tulane, 3 p.m.
Grambling St. at Alabama, 3 p.m.
IUPUI at Tennessee Tech, 3 p.m.
Virginia Tech at Chattanooga, 3:30 p.m.
Palm Beach Atlantic at Bethune-Cookman, 5 p.m.
UM Dearborn at Oakland, 1 p.m.
NC Central at Iowa St., 1 p.m.
Green Bay at Loyola of Chicago, 2 p.m.
Oakland City at Ball St., 2 p.m.
Ohio at Purdue, 2 p.m.
Kent St. at Michigan, 2 p.m.
Creighton at Nebraska-Omaha, 2 p.m.
Milwaukee at Fort Wayne, 2 p.m.
Morehead St. at Evansville, 2 p.m.
Wisconsin Parkside at N. Iowa, 2 p.m.
Oral Roberts at Missouri St., 3 p.m.
W. Kentucky at S. Illinois, 3 p.m.
E. Michigan at Illinois St., 3 p.m.
SIU-Edwardsville at Missouri, 3 p.m.
Savannah St. at Wisconsin, 3 p.m.
Detroit at Illinois, 3 p.m.
Army at Marquette, 4 p.m.
Chicago St. at Valparaiso, 4 p.m.
Cincinnati at Xavier, 5 p.m.
SE Missouri at Kansas, 8 p.m.
SE Louisiana at TCU, 3 p.m.
Tulsa at Arkansas, 3 p.m.
ETSU at Houston, 3 p.m.
Huston-Tillotson at Houston Baptist, 3 p.m.
Navy at New Mexico, 3 p.m.
Grand Canyon at Washington, 3 p.m.
Minnesota at San Diego, 3:30 p.m.
UTEP at New Mexico St., 4 p.m.
Colorado St. at N. Colorado, 4 p.m.
Hope International at San Diego St., 4 p.m.
California at Pacific, 5 p.m.
Montana at Fresno St., 5 p.m.
San Jose St. at Oregon St., 5 p.m.
Boise St. at Portland, 5 p.m.
Menlo at Santa Clara, 5 p.m.
Penn at Saint Joseph’s, 7 p.m.
Fairfield at Rhode Island, 7 p.m.
Hofstra at Columbia, 7 p.m.
St. Joseph’s (BKN) at NJIT, 7 p.m.
SC State at Charleston Southern, Noon
St. Augustine’s at NC A&T, 5:30 p.m.
Loyola (Md.) at Maryland, 6 p.m.
Louisiana College at McNeese St., 7 p.m.
UMBC at George Mason, 7 p.m.
Murray St. at UNC-Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Louisiana-Monroe at Louisiana Tech, 7:30 p.m.
Southern U. at South Alabama, 8:05 p.m.
Harris-Stowe State at UMKC, 8 p.m.
Cal Poly at E. Washington, 9 p.m.
Dartmouth at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Virginia Tech at Monmouth (NJ), 7 p.m.
Fordham at St. John’s, 7 p.m.
Yale at St. Peter’s, 7 p.m.
Southern Miss. at Mississippi, Noon
Towson at Norfolk St., 6 p.m.
MVSU at W. Kentucky, 6:30 p.m.
Tennessee St. at Louisville, 7 p.m.
Alabama A&M at Jacksonville St., 7 p.m.
North Florida at Michigan, 7 p.m.
Mayville State at North Dakota, 9 p.m.
Jackson St. at Sam Houston St., 7:30 p.m.
Stanislaus State at Nevada, 2 p.m.
Colorado Christian at Wyoming, 6 p.m.
Princeton at Rutgers, 6 p.m.
UCF at Boston U., 7 p.m.
UMass at Mass.-Lowell, 7:30 p.m.
Southern U. at Bethune-Cookman, 11 a.m.
Milligan at Longwood, 11:30 a.m.
Oregon at Mississippi St., 7 p.m.
Louisiana-Lafayette at SE Louisiana, 8 p.m.
Cal Poly at Minnesota, 1 p.m.
DePaul at Northwestern, 8 p.m.
McNeese St. at Baylor, 1 p.m.
Prairie View at Texas Tech, 6:30 p.m.
Northwestern St. at Texas, 8 p.m.
Savannah St. at Oregon St., 2 p.m.
Seattle at Montana, 2 p.m.
Iona at Stony Brook, 7 p.m.
NC Central at East Carolina, 11:30 a.m.
Columbia International at Campbell, 11:45 a.m.
Xavier (LA) at New Orleans, Noon
Georgia at NC A&T, 5:30 p.m.
ETSU at NC State, 7 p.m.
Bethel (TN) at Murray St., 7 p.m.
Troy at Middle Tennessee, 7:30 p.m.
Cincinnati Christian at Wright St., 11 a.m.
Howard at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.
Oakland City at Evansville, 8 p.m.
Milwaukee at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Belmont at Arkansas St., 12:30 p.m.
Louisiana-Monroe at Rice, 8 p.m.
New Mexico St. at Arizona, 1 p.m.
Grand Canyon at N. Arizona, 2 p.m.
Santa Clara at San Diego St., 9:30 p.m.
Buffalo at St. Bonaventure, 7 p.m.
Kennesaw St. at Georgia Southern, 11 a.m.
Gardner-Webb at Davidson, 11:30 a.m.
Nicholls at MVSU, 3 p.m.
UNC-Greensboro at Norfolk St., 6 p.m.
Sam Houston St. at Southern Miss., 7 p.m.
Coll. of Charleston at North Florida, 7 p.m.
Southern U. at South Florida, 7 p.m.
FAU at Georgia St., 7 p.m.
Alabama St. at Miami, 7 p.m.
Lipscomb at Tennessee St., 7 p.m.
S. Dakota St. at Creighton, 5 p.m.
Kentucky State at W. Michigan, 7 p.m.
Dartmouth at Ohio St., 7 p.m.
Chicago St. at Wichita St., 8 p.m.
Indiana-Northwest at Valparaiso, 8 p.m.
Seattle at Idaho, 9 p.m.
Colorado at Air Force, 9 p.m.
Sacramento St. at San Francisco, 9 p.m.
Texas A&M at Southern Cal, 10 p.m.
Oakland at Cornell, Noon
Rider at NJIT, 1 p.m.
Clarion at Robert Morris, 1 p.m.
St. Joseph’s (BKN) at Army, 1 p.m.
Iona at St. Francis Brooklyn, 1 p.m.
Marist at Temple, 2 p.m.
Manhattan at LIU Brooklyn, 2 p.m.
Morehead St. at Canisius, 2 p.m.
Wesley (DE) at Md.-Eastern Shore, 2 p.m.
Radford at West Virginia, 4 p.m.
Houston at Rutgers, 6 p.m.
Stetson vs. W. Kentucky at West Palm Beach, Fla., Noon
Appalachian St. at Marshall, 1 p.m.
W. Carolina at SC State, 2 p.m.
UNC-Asheville at SC-Upstate, 2 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at South Alabama, 2:05 p.m.
Ohio vs. Furman at West Palm Beach, Fla., 2:30 p.m.
Shippensburg at Liberty, 4 p.m.
Elon at NC State, 6 p.m.
High Point at Virginia Tech, 6 p.m.
UNC-Wilmington at Wofford, 7 p.m.
Memphis at Vanderbilt, 7 p.m.
Michigan St. at ETSU, 7 p.m.
N. Arizona at Youngstown St., 1 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Michigan, 2 p.m.
Tulsa at South Dakota, 2 p.m.
Bradley at Green Bay, 2 p.m.
UALR at Kansas St., 3 p.m.
Northwestern at Missouri St., 3 p.m.
Austin Peay at Illinois, 3 p.m.
Evansville at Ill.-Chicago, 4 p.m.
Ohio Christian at Akron, 4:30 p.m.
Alcorn St. at Wichita St., 7 p.m.
Cal Poly at N. Dakota St., 8 p.m.
New Mexico at Oklahoma, 3 p.m.
Midwestern State at Abilene Christian, 3 p.m.
Grambling St. at Arkansas St., 8 p.m.
Texas A&M-Commerce at Stephen F. Austin, 9 p.m.
Chicago St. vs. Oral Roberts at Wichita, Kan., 9:30 p.m.
Denver at Utah St., 4 p.m.
Idaho St. at Utah Valley, 5 p.m.
UNLV at Stanford, 5 p.m.
Portland St. at UC Irvine, 5 p.m.
Santa Clara at Nevada, 5 p.m.
Whittier College at CS Bakersfield, 7 p.m.
BYU at California, 8 p.m.
UC Santa Barbara at Oregon St., 8 p.m.
UTSA at San Diego, 8 p.m.
Antelope Valley College at Cal St.-Fullerton, 9 p.m.
___
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.