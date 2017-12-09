201.5
Home » Latest News » Other Sports News » NCAA Basketball » BC-BKW--Women's Bkb Schedule

BC-BKW–Women’s Bkb Schedule

By The Associated Press December 9, 2017 6:01 pm 12/09/2017 06:01pm
Share

BC-BKW–Women’s Bkb Schedule, Dec 9-17

Women’s College Basketball Schedule

By The Associated Press

ap

All Times EST
Saturday, Dec. 9
EAST

Drexel at Syracuse, 6 p.m.

Penn St. at St. Bonaventure, 7 p.m.

SOUTH

Fisk at Tennessee St., 7 p.m.

Indiana at N. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at Louisville, 7 p.m.

Southern U. at Auburn, 7:30 p.m.

MIDWEST

Bowling Green at S. Dakota St., 7 p.m.

FAR WEST

Stephen F. Austin at Montana St., 6:30 p.m.

Nevada at Seattle, 7 p.m.

Wyoming at Idaho, 9 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 10
EAST

Northwestern at Stony Brook, Noon

Brown at Colgate, Noon

Hartford at Bryant, 1 p.m.

Seton Hall at Boston College, 1 p.m.

Lehigh at LIU Brooklyn, 1 p.m.

Longwood at Wagner, 1 p.m.

St. Peter’s at UMass, 2 p.m.

Villanova at Temple, 2 p.m.

Delaware St. at Delaware, 2 p.m.

NJIT at Binghamton, 2 p.m.

Coppin St. at West Virginia, 2 p.m.

Fairleigh Dickinson at Rutgers, 2 p.m.

SOUTH

Kentucky at Miami, 1 p.m.

Mercer at UNC-Asheville, 1 p.m.

Marshall at Florida, 1 p.m.

Flagler at Jacksonville, 2 p.m.

North Greenville at Georgia St., 2 p.m.

Georgia Southern at UCF, 2 p.m.

Georgetown at NC State, 2 p.m.

Winthrop at Duke, 2 p.m.

Ave Maria at Florida Gulf Coast, 2 p.m.

Texas-Arlington at Georgia Tech, 2 p.m.

Furman at North Carolina, 2 p.m.

Arizona St. at Florida St., 2 p.m.

North Florida at Florida A&M, 2 p.m.

VCU at Radford, 2 p.m.

UALR at Mississippi St., 3 p.m.

Texas at Tennessee, 3 p.m.

LSU at Tulane, 3 p.m.

Grambling St. at Alabama, 3 p.m.

IUPUI at Tennessee Tech, 3 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Chattanooga, 3:30 p.m.

Palm Beach Atlantic at Bethune-Cookman, 5 p.m.

MIDWEST

UM Dearborn at Oakland, 1 p.m.

NC Central at Iowa St., 1 p.m.

Green Bay at Loyola of Chicago, 2 p.m.

Oakland City at Ball St., 2 p.m.

Ohio at Purdue, 2 p.m.

Kent St. at Michigan, 2 p.m.

Creighton at Nebraska-Omaha, 2 p.m.

Milwaukee at Fort Wayne, 2 p.m.

Morehead St. at Evansville, 2 p.m.

Wisconsin Parkside at N. Iowa, 2 p.m.

Oral Roberts at Missouri St., 3 p.m.

W. Kentucky at S. Illinois, 3 p.m.

E. Michigan at Illinois St., 3 p.m.

SIU-Edwardsville at Missouri, 3 p.m.

Savannah St. at Wisconsin, 3 p.m.

Detroit at Illinois, 3 p.m.

Army at Marquette, 4 p.m.

Chicago St. at Valparaiso, 4 p.m.

Cincinnati at Xavier, 5 p.m.

SE Missouri at Kansas, 8 p.m.

SOUTHWEST

SE Louisiana at TCU, 3 p.m.

Tulsa at Arkansas, 3 p.m.

ETSU at Houston, 3 p.m.

Huston-Tillotson at Houston Baptist, 3 p.m.

FAR WEST

Navy at New Mexico, 3 p.m.

Grand Canyon at Washington, 3 p.m.

Minnesota at San Diego, 3:30 p.m.

UTEP at New Mexico St., 4 p.m.

Colorado St. at N. Colorado, 4 p.m.

Hope International at San Diego St., 4 p.m.

California at Pacific, 5 p.m.

Montana at Fresno St., 5 p.m.

San Jose St. at Oregon St., 5 p.m.

Boise St. at Portland, 5 p.m.

Menlo at Santa Clara, 5 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 11
EAST

Penn at Saint Joseph’s, 7 p.m.

Fairfield at Rhode Island, 7 p.m.

Hofstra at Columbia, 7 p.m.

St. Joseph’s (BKN) at NJIT, 7 p.m.

SOUTH

SC State at Charleston Southern, Noon

St. Augustine’s at NC A&T, 5:30 p.m.

Loyola (Md.) at Maryland, 6 p.m.

Louisiana College at McNeese St., 7 p.m.

UMBC at George Mason, 7 p.m.

Murray St. at UNC-Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Louisiana Tech, 7:30 p.m.

Southern U. at South Alabama, 8:05 p.m.

MIDWEST

Harris-Stowe State at UMKC, 8 p.m.

FAR WEST

Cal Poly at E. Washington, 9 p.m.

Dartmouth at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 12
EAST

Virginia Tech at Monmouth (NJ), 7 p.m.

Fordham at St. John’s, 7 p.m.

Yale at St. Peter’s, 7 p.m.

SOUTH

Southern Miss. at Mississippi, Noon

Towson at Norfolk St., 6 p.m.

MVSU at W. Kentucky, 6:30 p.m.

Tennessee St. at Louisville, 7 p.m.

Alabama A&M at Jacksonville St., 7 p.m.

MIDWEST

North Florida at Michigan, 7 p.m.

Mayville State at North Dakota, 9 p.m.

SOUTHWEST

Jackson St. at Sam Houston St., 7:30 p.m.

FAR WEST

Stanislaus State at Nevada, 2 p.m.

Colorado Christian at Wyoming, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 13
EAST

Princeton at Rutgers, 6 p.m.

UCF at Boston U., 7 p.m.

UMass at Mass.-Lowell, 7:30 p.m.

SOUTH

Southern U. at Bethune-Cookman, 11 a.m.

Milligan at Longwood, 11:30 a.m.

Oregon at Mississippi St., 7 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at SE Louisiana, 8 p.m.

MIDWEST

Cal Poly at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

DePaul at Northwestern, 8 p.m.

SOUTHWEST

McNeese St. at Baylor, 1 p.m.

Prairie View at Texas Tech, 6:30 p.m.

Northwestern St. at Texas, 8 p.m.

FAR WEST

Savannah St. at Oregon St., 2 p.m.

Seattle at Montana, 2 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 14
EAST

Iona at Stony Brook, 7 p.m.

SOUTH

NC Central at East Carolina, 11:30 a.m.

Columbia International at Campbell, 11:45 a.m.

Xavier (LA) at New Orleans, Noon

Georgia at NC A&T, 5:30 p.m.

ETSU at NC State, 7 p.m.

Bethel (TN) at Murray St., 7 p.m.

Troy at Middle Tennessee, 7:30 p.m.

MIDWEST

Cincinnati Christian at Wright St., 11 a.m.

Howard at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.

Oakland City at Evansville, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

SOUTHWEST

Belmont at Arkansas St., 12:30 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Rice, 8 p.m.

FAR WEST

New Mexico St. at Arizona, 1 p.m.

Grand Canyon at N. Arizona, 2 p.m.

Santa Clara at San Diego St., 9:30 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 15
EAST

Buffalo at St. Bonaventure, 7 p.m.

SOUTH

Kennesaw St. at Georgia Southern, 11 a.m.

Gardner-Webb at Davidson, 11:30 a.m.

Nicholls at MVSU, 3 p.m.

UNC-Greensboro at Norfolk St., 6 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at Southern Miss., 7 p.m.

Coll. of Charleston at North Florida, 7 p.m.

Southern U. at South Florida, 7 p.m.

FAU at Georgia St., 7 p.m.

Alabama St. at Miami, 7 p.m.

Lipscomb at Tennessee St., 7 p.m.

MIDWEST

S. Dakota St. at Creighton, 5 p.m.

Kentucky State at W. Michigan, 7 p.m.

Dartmouth at Ohio St., 7 p.m.

Chicago St. at Wichita St., 8 p.m.

Indiana-Northwest at Valparaiso, 8 p.m.

FAR WEST

Seattle at Idaho, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Air Force, 9 p.m.

Sacramento St. at San Francisco, 9 p.m.

Texas A&M at Southern Cal, 10 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 16
EAST

Oakland at Cornell, Noon

Rider at NJIT, 1 p.m.

Clarion at Robert Morris, 1 p.m.

St. Joseph’s (BKN) at Army, 1 p.m.

Iona at St. Francis Brooklyn, 1 p.m.

Marist at Temple, 2 p.m.

Manhattan at LIU Brooklyn, 2 p.m.

Morehead St. at Canisius, 2 p.m.

Wesley (DE) at Md.-Eastern Shore, 2 p.m.

Radford at West Virginia, 4 p.m.

Houston at Rutgers, 6 p.m.

SOUTH

Stetson vs. W. Kentucky at West Palm Beach, Fla., Noon

Appalachian St. at Marshall, 1 p.m.

W. Carolina at SC State, 2 p.m.

UNC-Asheville at SC-Upstate, 2 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at South Alabama, 2:05 p.m.

Ohio vs. Furman at West Palm Beach, Fla., 2:30 p.m.

Shippensburg at Liberty, 4 p.m.

Elon at NC State, 6 p.m.

High Point at Virginia Tech, 6 p.m.

UNC-Wilmington at Wofford, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Vanderbilt, 7 p.m.

Michigan St. at ETSU, 7 p.m.

MIDWEST

N. Arizona at Youngstown St., 1 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Michigan, 2 p.m.

Tulsa at South Dakota, 2 p.m.

Bradley at Green Bay, 2 p.m.

UALR at Kansas St., 3 p.m.

Northwestern at Missouri St., 3 p.m.

Austin Peay at Illinois, 3 p.m.

Evansville at Ill.-Chicago, 4 p.m.

Ohio Christian at Akron, 4:30 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Wichita St., 7 p.m.

Cal Poly at N. Dakota St., 8 p.m.

SOUTHWEST

New Mexico at Oklahoma, 3 p.m.

Midwestern State at Abilene Christian, 3 p.m.

Grambling St. at Arkansas St., 8 p.m.

Texas A&M-Commerce at Stephen F. Austin, 9 p.m.

Chicago St. vs. Oral Roberts at Wichita, Kan., 9:30 p.m.

FAR WEST

Denver at Utah St., 4 p.m.

Idaho St. at Utah Valley, 5 p.m.

UNLV at Stanford, 5 p.m.

Portland St. at UC Irvine, 5 p.m.

Santa Clara at Nevada, 5 p.m.

Whittier College at CS Bakersfield, 7 p.m.

BYU at California, 8 p.m.

UC Santa Barbara at Oregon St., 8 p.m.

UTSA at San Diego, 8 p.m.

Antelope Valley College at Cal St.-Fullerton, 9 p.m.

___

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Basketball Other Sports News Sports
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest