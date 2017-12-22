BC-BKW–Washington St.-Nebraska Box

WASHINGTON ST. 73, NEBRASKA 61

WASHINGTON ST. (7-5)

Brown 5-8 0-0 12, Hristova 7-11 0-0 16, Kostourkova 2-4 2-2 6, Hailey 2-4 0-0 5, Pavlopoulou 2-6 0-0 5, McClure 4-10 1-2 9, Washington 1-2 0-0 2, Molina 1-2 0-0 2, Muzet 0-1 0-0 0, Swedlund 5-16 4-4 16, Totals 29-64 7-8 73.

NEBRASKA (9-4)

Simon 2-12 0-0 4, Cain 2-6 0-0 4, Cincore 2-6 2-4 6, Eliely 3-7 2-4 8, Whitish 6-17 4-5 18, Blackburn 1-1 0-0 2, Mitchell 0-1 0-0 0, Washington 0-1 0-0 0, Morton 0-0 0-0 0, Stallworth 0-0 0-0 0, Wood 7-10 0-0 19, Totals 23-61 8-13 61.

Washington St. 23 18 21 11 —73 Nebraska 12 15 22 12 —61

3-Point Goals_Washington St. 8-25 (Brown 2-3, Hristova 2-5, Hailey 1-1, Pavlopoulou 1-5, Washington 0-1, Molina 0-1, Swedlund 2-9), Nebraska 7-16 (Simon 0-1, Eliely 0-1, Whitish 2-7, Wood 5-7). Assists_Washington St. 14 (Molina 4), Nebraska 15 (Whitish 6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Washington St. 44 (Brown 12), Nebraska 31 (Eliely 6). Total Fouls_Washington St. 15, Nebraska 13. A_4,404.

