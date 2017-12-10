BC-BKW–Virginia Tech-Chattanooga Box

VIRGINIA TECH 64, CHATTANOOGA 44

VIRGINIA TECH (9-2)

Berry 2-5 3-4 7, Magarity 6-15 2-2 14, Brooks 5-11 0-0 14, Emery 4-6 0-0 9, Hicks 5-9 3-6 13, Brooks 0-0 0-0 0, Camp 2-6 1-2 5, Kinder 0-1 2-2 2, Sheppard 0-2 0-0 0, Totals 24-55 11-16 64.

CHATTANOOGA (6-4)

Whitaker 0-5 0-0 0, Bouldin 6-14 1-2 15, Gilbert 4-14 0-0 9, Gilbert 2-7 4-4 8, Melton 1-2 0-0 3, Lee 0-0 0-0 0, Burns 0-2 2-4 2, Davenport 1-1 0-0 2, Dial 0-1 0-2 0, Lynn 1-2 2-2 5, Totals 15-48 9-14 44.

Virginia Tech 12 20 19 13 —64 Chattanooga 5 14 11 14 —44

3-Point Goals_Virginia Tech 5-19 (Berry 0-2, Magarity 0-2, Brooks 4-9, Emery 1-2, Camp 0-2, Sheppard 0-2), Chattanooga 5-17 (Bouldin 2-6, Gilbert 1-4, Gilbert 0-2, Melton 1-2, Burns 0-1, Dial 0-1, Lynn 1-1). Assists_Virginia Tech 13 (Hicks 4), Chattanooga 7 (Whitaker 2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Virginia Tech 41 (Magarity 10), Chattanooga 30 (Whitaker 8). Total Fouls_Virginia Tech 16, Chattanooga 16. A_3,676.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.