BC-BKW–Valparaiso-Purdue Box
PURDUE 95, VALPARAISO 49
Blood 4-7 0-2 8, Franklin 3-12 2-2 8, Morrison 0-6 0-0 0, Hamlet 7-15 0-0 19, Konieczny 0-1 1-2 1, Ellenson 1-3 1-2 3, Profitt 1-3 2-2 4, Hales 1-4 0-0 2, Meredith 0-1 2-2 2, Richards 0-0 0-0 0, Schofield 0-1 0-0 0, Stoller 1-4 0-0 2, Totals 18-57 8-12 49.
Harris 5-7 5-5 15, Cooper 7-12 2-2 17, Farquhar 4-5 3-5 11, Keys 3-6 2-4 9, Oden 4-12 4-6 15, Kiesler 1-1 4-4 6, Abel 2-3 0-0 5, Boudreau 0-2 0-0 0, Gray 0-2 0-0 0, McLaughlin 5-7 0-0 14, Murphy 1-1 0-0 3, Totals 32-58 20-26 95.
|Valparaiso
|20
|16
|5
|8
|—49
|Purdue
|23
|25
|29
|18
|—95
3-Point Goals_Valparaiso 5-13 (Franklin 0-5, Hamlet 5-6, Hales 0-1, Schofield 0-1), Purdue 11-22 (Cooper 1-3, Keys 1-2, Oden 3-7, Abel 1-2, Boudreau 0-1, McLaughlin 4-6, Murphy 1-1). Assists_Valparaiso 13 (Blood 2), Purdue 24 (McLaughlin 5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Valparaiso 28 (Morrison 5), Purdue 41 (Harris 11). Total Fouls_Valparaiso 19, Purdue 12. A_5,534.
