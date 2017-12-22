BC-BKW–UNLV-Syracuse Box

SYRACUSE 69, UNLV 55

UNLV (5-6)

Anderson 3-10 0-0 8, Bell 1-4 4-4 6, Powell 4-9 6-8 15, Strawther 3-7 0-0 6, Johnson 4-15 0-0 12, Sheppard 0-1 0-0 0, Wade 2-2 0-0 4, Wharton 1-2 2-3 4, Totals 18-50 12-15 55.

SYRACUSE (12-1)

Drummond 6-15 1-2 18, Strautmane 5-12 4-4 15, Finklea-Guity 3-9 0-0 6, Cooper 6-14 2-2 17, Mangakahia 4-10 2-2 12, Bailey 0-0 0-0 0, Fox 0-1 0-0 0, Grant 0-0 0-0 0, Nwajei 0-1 0-0 0, Oppenheimer 0-0 0-0 0, Young 0-5 1-2 1, Totals 24-67 10-12 69.

UNLV 6 22 14 13 —55 Syracuse 28 17 20 4 —69

3-Point Goals_UNLV 7-23 (Anderson 2-7, Bell 0-2, Powell 1-3, Johnson 4-10, Sheppard 0-1), Syracuse 11-37 (Drummond 5-13, Strautmane 1-5, Cooper 3-10, Mangakahia 2-5, Young 0-4). Assists_UNLV 13 (Johnson 6), Syracuse 16 (Mangakahia 9). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_UNLV 40 (Powell 12), Syracuse 37 (Strautmane 7). Total Fouls_UNLV 15, Syracuse 13. A_862.

