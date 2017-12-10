BC-BKW–Texas-Arlington-Georgia Tech Box

GEORGIA TECH 80, TEXAS-ARLINGTON 52

TEXAS-ARLINGTON (5-4)

Parker 0-0 0-0 0, VanDijk 2-7 4-6 8, Allen 7-26 6-8 22, McGowen 3-7 3-5 9, Richards 2-6 2-3 6, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Machado 1-3 1-2 3, Wright 0-0 0-0 0, Alexander 0-2 0-0 0, Billie 1-3 0-0 2, Evans 0-2 0-0 0, LeJune 1-1 0-0 2, Totals 17-57 16-24 52.

GEORGIA TECH (9-1)

Cubaj 4-7 1-2 9, Edeferioka 4-6 0-0 8, Fletcher 3-5 1-2 7, Pan 7-13 2-2 21, Scott 2-5 0-0 4, Brown 2-5 2-4 6, Fortune 0-0 0-0 0, O’Neil 4-7 2-2 10, Cummings 1-1 0-1 2, Peresson 0-2 0-0 0, Pugh 5-8 1-2 11, Tilford 1-2 0-2 2, Totals 33-61 9-17 80.

Texas-Arlington 6 13 19 14 —52 Georgia Tech 27 14 17 22 —80

3-Point Goals_Texas-Arlington 2-13 (Allen 2-10, Richards 0-1, Alexander 0-1, Billie 0-1), Georgia Tech 5-11 (Pan 5-7, Scott 0-2, Peresson 0-2). Assists_Texas-Arlington 5 (McGowen 2), Georgia Tech 16 (Pugh 5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Texas-Arlington 34 (VanDijk 8), Georgia Tech 39 (Fletcher 11). Total Fouls_Texas-Arlington 14, Georgia Tech 23. A_1,863.

