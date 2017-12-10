BC-BKW–T25-Winthrop-Duke Box

NO. 14 DUKE 101, WINTHROP 30

WINTHROP (1-8)

McBride 0-1 0-0 0, Rogers 3-7 0-0 6, Brown 4-14 1-2 12, Gamble 0-2 0-2 0, Kelley 2-7 0-0 5, Atkins 1-1 0-2 2, Ufochukwu 1-2 0-0 2, Fantt 0-0 0-0 0, Hagaman 1-6 0-2 3, Riley 0-6 0-0 0, Totals 12-46 1-8 30.

DUKE (8-2)

Mathias 4-9 1-2 9, Odom 4-5 0-0 8, Faz Davalos 2-4 0-0 4, Brown 13-21 2-3 30, Gorecki 7-11 1-2 20, Treece 2-2 1-2 5, Williams 2-3 1-3 5, Adams 2-5 0-0 5, Boykin 3-5 0-0 7, Suggs 3-4 2-2 8, Totals 42-69 8-14 101.

Winthrop 5 7 8 10 —30 Duke 28 24 20 29 —101

3-Point Goals_Winthrop 5-18 (Brown 3-7, Gamble 0-1, Kelley 1-6, Hagaman 1-4), Duke 9-19 (Brown 2-7, Gorecki 5-7, Adams 1-3, Boykin 1-2). Assists_Winthrop 5 (Riley 2), Duke 25 (Brown 6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Winthrop 24 (Atkins 5), Duke 47 (Mathias 7). Total Fouls_Winthrop 14, Duke 13. A_3,332.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.