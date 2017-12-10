BC-BKW–T25-Villanova-Temple Box

NO. 22 VILLANOVA 69, TEMPLE 65

VILLANOVA (9-0)

Tucker 4-10 0-0 10, Quinn 3-8 4-4 12, Hahn 7-14 3-4 19, Jekot 0-6 1-2 1, Louin 6-9 1-2 15, Gedaka 3-8 1-1 7, Herlihy 2-8 0-0 5, Stant 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 25-63 10-13 69.

TEMPLE (7-3)

Davis 6-14 1-1 13, Atkinson 9-24 5-5 24, Berger 2-6 0-0 6, Mayo 3-7 0-0 7, Perry 1-7 1-4 3, Niang 1-8 2-2 4, Atkinson 0-0 0-0 0, Reynolds 3-5 2-4 8, Totals 25-71 11-16 65.

Villanova 13 14 19 23 —69 Temple 17 8 19 21 —65

3-Point Goals_Villanova 9-25 (Tucker 2-6, Quinn 2-4, Hahn 2-7, Jekot 0-1, Louin 2-3, Herlihy 1-4), Temple 4-20 (Davis 0-1, Atkinson 1-3, Berger 2-3, Mayo 1-3, Perry 0-3, Niang 0-6, Reynolds 0-1). Assists_Villanova 12 (Hahn 4), Temple 9 (Berger 3). Fouled Out_Temple Reynolds. Rebounds_Villanova 37 (Quinn 6), Temple 49 (Atkinson 18). Total Fouls_Villanova 11, Temple 15. A_1,184.

