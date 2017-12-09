BC-BKW–T25-South Florida-Oklahoma Box
OKLAHOMA 79, NO. 16 SOUTH FLORIDA 74
Henshaw 4-4 1-1 9, Jespersen 7-18 1-2 18, Ferreira 1-6 2-2 4, Flores 5-11 2-2 15, Laksa 7-19 4-4 21, Leverett 2-4 0-0 4, Blagmon 0-0 0-0 0, Pehadzic 0-0 0-0 0, Prieto 1-3 1-2 3, Totals 27-65 11-13 74.
Pierre-Louis 8-9 2-5 18, Llanusa 5-12 5-9 15, Manning 3-10 1-2 7, Ortiz 9-14 5-6 31, Penzo 0-0 0-0 0, Odimgbe 0-0 0-0 0, Simpson 0-1 0-0 0, Pellington 3-6 2-3 8, Totals 28-52 15-25 79.
|South Florida
|22
|13
|21
|18
|—74
|Oklahoma
|20
|12
|21
|26
|—79
3-Point Goals_South Florida 9-27 (Jespersen 3-7, Ferreira 0-4, Flores 3-5, Laksa 3-9, Prieto 0-2), Oklahoma 8-19 (Llanusa 0-4, Manning 0-3, Ortiz 8-12). Assists_South Florida 11 (Prieto 5), Oklahoma 18 (Penzo 7). Fouled Out_South Florida Henshaw, Laksa, Rebounds_South Florida 35 (Jespersen 12), Oklahoma 33 (Llanusa 9). Total Fouls_South Florida 24, Oklahoma 17. A_3,896.
