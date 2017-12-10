BC-BKW–T25-SIU-Edwardsville-Missouri Box

NO. 17 MISSOURI 78, SIU-EDWARDSVILLE 48

SIU-EDWARDSVILLE (3-5)

Troeckler 1-5 2-2 4, Bauman 3-8 1-2 7, Alston 3-11 0-0 9, Beck 3-10 1-1 7, White 0-7 2-2 2, Adams 4-8 2-2 12, Boone 0-0 0-0 0, Berzina 0-0 0-0 0, Churchill 2-11 0-0 6, King 0-1 1-2 1, Whitlock 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 16-62 9-11 48.

MISSOURI (9-1)

Frericks 2-5 1-2 5, Porter 2-9 1-3 5, Aldridge 0-3 0-0 0, Cunningham 11-16 6-7 35, Smith 0-5 0-0 0, Michael 1-3 0-0 3, Schuchts 2-3 2-2 8, Tahane 1-2 3-4 5, Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Chavis 2-2 0-0 5, Green 0-0 0-0 0, Roundtree 3-6 0-0 9, Winfrey 1-1 0-0 3, Totals 25-55 13-18 78.

SIU-Edwardsville 9 19 14 6 —48 Missouri 19 18 28 13 —78

3-Point Goals_SIU-Edwardsville 7-21 (Troeckler 0-3, Alston 3-8, White 0-1, Adams 2-2, Churchill 2-6, King 0-1), Missouri 15-31 (Porter 0-1, Aldridge 0-3, Cunningham 7-12, Smith 0-3, Michael 1-2, Schuchts 2-3, Chavis 1-1, Roundtree 3-5, Winfrey 1-1). Assists_SIU-Edwardsville 10 (Churchill 3), Missouri 22 (Smith 5). Fouled Out_SIU-Edwardsville White, Rebounds_SIU-Edwardsville 32 (Bauman 7), Missouri 46 (Frericks 10). Total Fouls_SIU-Edwardsville 19, Missouri 13. A_3,234.

