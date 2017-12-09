BC-BKW–T25-S. Utah-Oregon Box
NO. 9 OREGON 98, S. UTAH 38
Johnson 2-5 0-0 4, Cardenas 2-7 2-2 6, Johnson 3-14 0-0 7, Larsen 0-5 0-0 0, Reid 4-16 3-4 11, Kamps 1-1 0-2 2, Jones 1-5 1-4 3, Sanchez 2-3 0-0 5, Totals 15-56 6-12 38.
Hebard 6-12 1-2 13, McGwire 3-5 4-4 10, Bando 6-8 1-1 17, Cazorla 4-6 0-0 9, Ionescu 5-6 3-3 16, Campisano 1-5 0-0 2, Gildon 2-4 2-2 6, Giomi 1-4 0-0 2, Sabally 3-10 0-0 8, Ayuso 0-1 0-0 0, Hall 2-5 0-0 6, Maley 3-6 1-2 9, Totals 36-72 12-14 98.
|S. Utah
|12
|4
|14
|8
|—38
|Oregon
|26
|31
|26
|15
|—98
3-Point Goals_S. Utah 2-16 (Cardenas 0-2, Johnson 1-7, Reid 0-5, Sanchez 1-2), Oregon 14-26 (Bando 4-6, Cazorla 1-3, Ionescu 3-3, Campisano 0-1, Sabally 2-5, Ayuso 0-1, Hall 2-4, Maley 2-3). Assists_S. Utah 6 (Cardenas 3), Oregon 30 (Ionescu 12). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_S. Utah 31 (Cardenas 6), Oregon 49 (Hebard 9). Total Fouls_S. Utah 16, Oregon 16. A_2,565.
