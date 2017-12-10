BC-BKW–T25-Kentucky-Miami Box

MIAMI 65, NO. 20 KENTUCKY 54

KENTUCKY (8-3)

Wyatt 2-8 0-0 6, Rice 4-8 3-4 11, Cann 0-6 1-2 1, Morris 7-22 2-2 18, Murray 3-8 1-2 8, McKinney 0-1 0-0 0, Harrison 1-3 0-0 2, Hardin 0-0 0-0 0, Paschal 1-3 2-2 4, Roach 2-4 0-0 4, Totals 20-63 9-12 54.

MIAMI (6-3)

Hof 3-7 2-4 8, Davenport 5-7 2-4 12, Bailey 4-8 2-5 11, Banks 5-9 3-6 13, Gray 3-12 6-8 12, Harris 0-1 0-0 0, Geldof 0-0 0-0 0, Marshall 4-11 0-1 9, Mason 0-4 0-0 0, Petithomme 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 24-60 15-28 65.

Kentucky 18 12 18 6 —54 Miami 14 9 28 14 —65

3-Point Goals_Kentucky 5-19 (Wyatt 2-4, Cann 0-4, Morris 2-8, Murray 1-1, Paschal 0-1, Roach 0-1), Miami 2-15 (Bailey 1-2, Banks 0-1, Gray 0-4, Marshall 1-6, Mason 0-1, Petithomme 0-1). Assists_Kentucky 6 (Cann 2), Miami 15 (Banks 8). Fouled Out_Kentucky Rice, Cann, Rebounds_Kentucky 41 (Rice 12), Miami 43 (Davenport 12). Total Fouls_Kentucky 25, Miami 17. A_868.

