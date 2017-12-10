BC-BKW–T25-Kent St.-Michigan Box

NO. 24 MICHIGAN 54, KENT ST. 41

KENT ST. (6-5)

Korinek 4-12 1-2 10, Stephens 3-8 0-0 8, Barber-Smith 1-3 2-2 4, Cross 1-3 2-2 4, Golden 6-16 0-0 15, Poole 0-3 0-2 0, Smith 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 15-45 5-8 41.

MICHIGAN (8-2)

Dunston 2-4 0-0 4, Thome 4-6 3-4 11, Brown 4-7 2-4 11, Flaherty 2-12 0-0 4, Munger 3-8 2-2 10, Robbins 2-3 0-0 5, Church 2-5 4-4 9, Johnson 0-2 0-0 0, Totals 19-47 11-14 54.

Kent St. 15 4 9 13 —41 Michigan 5 14 19 16 —54

3-Point Goals_Kent St. 6-17 (Korinek 1-4, Stephens 2-5, Golden 3-6, Poole 0-2), Michigan 5-19 (Brown 1-2, Flaherty 0-7, Munger 2-6, Robbins 1-1, Church 1-2, Johnson 0-1). Assists_Kent St. 10 (Cross 7), Michigan 12 (Dunston 5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Kent St. 32 (Korinek 8), Michigan 28 (Dunston 7). Total Fouls_Kent St. 12, Michigan 18. A_2,164.

