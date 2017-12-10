BC-BKW–T25-Green Bay-Loyola of Chicago Box

NO. 23 GREEN BAY 76, LOYOLA OF CHICAGO 39

GREEN BAY (8-1)

Lindstrom 4-8 3-7 14, Murphy 7-10 0-0 14, Hibner 2-7 3-3 7, LeClaire 5-11 0-0 10, Wellnitz 4-6 0-0 8, Wolf 1-3 1-2 3, James 0-1 0-0 0, Pingel 1-1 0-0 2, Robson 1-2 0-0 2, Wurtz 6-10 3-3 16, Totals 31-59 10-15 76.

LOYOLA OF CHICAGO (1-8)

O’Connor 1-7 2-2 4, Cerda 4-14 2-2 13, Salmon 3-4 3-3 9, Segars 0-2 0-0 0, Strawbridge 1-7 2-2 5, Nolan 0-2 0-0 0, Meyer 0-0 0-0 0, Rice 3-11 0-0 6, Segars 1-1 0-0 2, Wallace 0-3 0-0 0, Totals 13-51 9-9 39.

Green Bay 23 17 16 20 —76 Loyola of Chicago 4 16 9 10 —39

3-Point Goals_Green Bay 4-14 (Lindstrom 3-5, Hibner 0-1, LeClaire 0-2, Wellnitz 0-1, James 0-1, Robson 0-1, Wurtz 1-3), Loyola of Chicago 4-28 (O’Connor 0-3, Cerda 3-10, Segars 0-1, Strawbridge 1-6, Nolan 0-1, Rice 0-5, Wallace 0-2). Assists_Green Bay 18 (Lindstrom 5), Loyola of Chicago 9 (O’Connor 5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Green Bay 44 (Lindstrom 12), Loyola of Chicago 26 (O’Connor 8). Total Fouls_Green Bay 12, Loyola of Chicago 13. A_304.

