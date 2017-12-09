BC-BKW–Southern U.-Auburn Box
AUBURN 65, SOUTHERN U. 47
Blissett 4-7 1-2 9, Charles 1-3 2-4 5, Duncan 2-10 5-5 11, O’Bear 2-9 0-0 5, Towner 3-9 0-0 7, Green 1-2 0-0 2, Thompson 0-0 0-0 0, Brewington 0-1 0-0 0, Brown 3-3 2-2 8, Butler 0-0 0-0 0, Legard 0-0 0-0 0, Parsons 0-0 0-0 0, Scott 0-3 0-0 0, Totals 16-47 10-13 47.
Jones 5-8 1-2 11, Thompson 9-13 0-0 18, Jones 2-5 1-1 5, Lewis 0-4 1-2 1, McKay 4-10 6-7 14, Jackson 1-1 0-0 2, Jones 1-2 1-2 3, Wright 0-0 0-2 0, Alexander 5-13 1-2 11, Lopez 0-0 0-0 0, Sanders 0-3 0-0 0, Totals 27-59 11-18 65.
|Southern U.
|10
|18
|11
|8
|—47
|Auburn
|10
|11
|14
|30
|—65
3-Point Goals_Southern U. 5-27 (Charles 1-2, Duncan 2-8, O’Bear 1-7, Towner 1-6, Green 0-1, Scott 0-3), Auburn 0-5 (Jones 0-1, Lewis 0-4). Assists_Southern U. 12 (Charles 2), Auburn 15 (McKay 7). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Southern U. 28 (Blissett 7), Auburn 37 (Thompson 10). Total Fouls_Southern U. 20, Auburn 13. A_2,589.
