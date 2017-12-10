BC-BKW–Seton Hall-Boston College Box

SETON HALL 73, BOSTON COLLEGE 53

SETON HALL (7-2)

Brown 3-6 0-2 6, Fountain 8-15 5-6 21, Samuels 3-5 0-1 6, Hilaire 3-7 0-0 6, Jackson 5-11 1-2 15, Jones-Pack 1-5 2-2 4, Philoxy 0-0 0-0 0, Evans 2-2 0-0 4, Healy 1-1 0-0 3, Jimenez 1-4 0-0 3, Smith 1-3 0-0 3, Winters 1-3 0-0 2, Totals 29-62 8-13 73.

BOSTON COLLEGE (4-6)

Guy 3-6 0-0 6, Pineau 8-14 2-3 18, Bolden-Morris 2-13 0-0 5, Lowery 0-11 0-0 0, Ortlepp 2-13 2-2 6, Quandt 4-6 1-1 9, Anastos 1-1 4-6 7, Gartner 1-3 0-0 2, Totals 21-67 9-12 53.

Seton Hall 14 20 19 20 —73 Boston College 11 11 18 13 —53

3-Point Goals_Seton Hall 7-17 (Fountain 0-3, Samuels 0-1, Hilaire 0-1, Jackson 4-6, Healy 1-1, Jimenez 1-2, Smith 1-2, Winters 0-1), Boston College 2-22 (Bolden-Morris 1-9, Lowery 0-4, Ortlepp 0-7, Anastos 1-1, Gartner 0-1). Assists_Seton Hall 16 (Hilaire 8), Boston College 13 (Anastos 5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Seton Hall 42 (Fountain 10), Boston College 41 (Pineau 8). Total Fouls_Seton Hall 17, Boston College 12. A_1,249.

