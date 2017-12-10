BC-BKW–SE Missouri-Kansas Box

KANSAS 51, SE MISSOURI 50

SE MISSOURI (4-7)

Jones 2-4 1-2 5, Madden 4-8 0-0 8, Luttrull 5-15 2-2 15, McCurdy 2-4 1-3 5, Murphy 1-8 0-0 2, Lutaya 0-0 1-2 1, Harshberger 0-1 2-2 2, Leyhue 2-6 0-0 6, Thompson 3-10 0-0 6, Totals 19-56 7-11 50.

KANSAS (8-1)

Cheadle 1-3 2-3 4, Wilson 3-6 0-0 6, Helgren 1-3 0-0 2, Kopatich 2-11 4-8 8, Lyons 4-8 0-2 8, Johnson 6-9 2-3 14, Richardson 1-5 0-0 2, Lott 1-2 0-0 2, Benoit 0-0 1-2 1, Osorio 2-9 0-0 4, Watts 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 21-56 9-18 51.

SE Missouri 11 14 16 9 —50 Kansas 14 14 9 14 —51

3-Point Goals_SE Missouri 5-22 (Luttrull 3-13, Murphy 0-4, Leyhue 2-5), Kansas 0-12 (Cheadle 0-1, Wilson 0-2, Kopatich 0-5, Lyons 0-1, Richardson 0-1, Osorio 0-2). Assists_SE Missouri 11 (Murphy 8), Kansas 7 (Kopatich 2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_SE Missouri 38 (Madden 8), Kansas 39 (Cheadle 7). Total Fouls_SE Missouri 22, Kansas 16. A_1,543.

