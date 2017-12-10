BC-BKW–SE Louisiana-TCU Box

TCU 112, SE LOUISIANA 62

SE LOUISIANA (1-7)

Williams 3-7 1-2 7, Brailey 1-5 1-2 4, Carrier 4-18 0-1 11, Morrison 1-5 0-0 2, Underwood 6-14 2-2 18, Bush 0-0 0-2 0, Francis 3-9 0-2 7, Hall 0-2 0-0 0, Williams 0-3 0-0 0, Dawsey 1-3 0-0 3, Dugas 3-6 0-0 7, Scholvin 1-2 0-0 3, Totals 23-74 4-11 62.

TCU (7-2)

Moore 5-6 0-0 10, Ramirez 11-17 0-0 33, Thompson 3-8 2-2 11, Vann 1-1 0-0 2, Woods 0-1 2-4 2, Akomolafe 3-3 2-2 8, Coleman 1-3 0-0 2, Hellessey 3-7 0-0 6, Okonkwo 5-8 4-4 15, Christian 3-5 0-0 9, Heard 3-5 4-4 10, Ray 1-4 2-2 4, Totals 39-68 16-18 112.

SE Louisiana 22 23 8 9 —62 TCU 30 20 31 31 —112

3-Point Goals_SE Louisiana 12-37 (Williams 0-1, Brailey 1-4, Carrier 3-12, Morrison 0-1, Underwood 4-10, Francis 1-4, Dawsey 1-1, Dugas 1-3, Scholvin 1-1), TCU 18-39 (Ramirez 11-17, Thompson 3-7, Coleman 0-2, Hellessey 0-2, Okonkwo 1-2, Christian 3-5, Heard 0-2, Ray 0-2). Assists_SE Louisiana 14 (Morrison 6), TCU 32 (Heard 6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_SE Louisiana 32 (Underwood 6), TCU 54 (Moore 12). Total Fouls_SE Louisiana 16, TCU 15. A_2,005.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.