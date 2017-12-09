BC-BKW–Scores,Writethru,6Takes

tx <
Saturday’s Women’s Basketball Scores
By The Associated Press
EAST
Albany (NY) 78, Siena 63<
American U. 66, Denver 53<
Binghamton 77, Loyola (Md.) 64<
Boston College 89, Duke 84<
Buffalo 65, Columbia 63<
Castleton 71, Husson 56<
Dominican (NY) 57, Nyack 48<
Duquesne 66, Akron 60<
Fairleigh Dickinson 60, Mass.-Lowell 51<
Fordham 78, Iona 48<
Georgetown 83, NC A&T 74<
Haverford 58, Washington (Md.) 32<
Holy Cross 64, Vermont 53<
Maine 64, Dartmouth 51<
Marist 80, Boston U. 52<
Mount St. Mary’s 82, Rider 78<
New Hampshire 68, Manhattan 55<
Notre Dame 66, Penn 54<
Old Westbury 55, Baruch 53<
Pittsburgh 74, UNC Wilmington 55<
Princeton 60, Quinnipiac 46<
Robert Morris 63, Lafayette 42<
Sacred Heart 78, Providence 75<
Seton Hall 90, VCU 67<
St. Francis (Pa.) 79, Youngstown St. 65<
St. John’s 81, James Madison 64<
Syracuse 72, Colgate 58<
Temple 81, Saint Joseph’s 78<
Towson 78, UMBC 65<
UConn 72, Coppin St. 59<
Yale 75, CCSU 62<
