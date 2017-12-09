201.5
BC-BKW–Scores,Writethru,6Takes

By The Associated Press December 9, 2017 7:10 pm 12/09/2017 07:10pm
Saturday’s Women’s Basketball Scores

By The Associated Press

EAST

Albany (NY) 78, Siena 63<

American U. 66, Denver 53<

Binghamton 77, Loyola (Md.) 64<

Boston College 89, Duke 84<

Buffalo 65, Columbia 63<

Castleton 71, Husson 56<

Dominican (NY) 57, Nyack 48<

Duquesne 66, Akron 60<

Fairleigh Dickinson 60, Mass.-Lowell 51<

Fordham 78, Iona 48<

Georgetown 83, NC A&T 74<

Haverford 58, Washington (Md.) 32<

Holy Cross 64, Vermont 53<

Maine 64, Dartmouth 51<

Marist 80, Boston U. 52<

Mount St. Mary’s 82, Rider 78<

New Hampshire 68, Manhattan 55<

Notre Dame 66, Penn 54<

Old Westbury 55, Baruch 53<

Pittsburgh 74, UNC Wilmington 55<

Princeton 60, Quinnipiac 46<

Robert Morris 63, Lafayette 42<

Sacred Heart 78, Providence 75<

Seton Hall 90, VCU 67<

St. Francis (Pa.) 79, Youngstown St. 65<

St. John’s 81, James Madison 64<

Syracuse 72, Colgate 58<

Temple 81, Saint Joseph’s 78<

Towson 78, UMBC 65<

UConn 72, Coppin St. 59<

Yale 75, CCSU 62<

