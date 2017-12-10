BC-BKW–Scores,Writethru,5Takes

tx <

$vscores1 <

Sunday’s Women’s Basketball Scores

By The Associated Press

EAST

Binghamton 67, NJIT 36<

Brown 83, Colgate 73<

Delaware 84, Delaware St. 49<

Hartford 59, Bryant 47<

LIU Brooklyn 72, Lehigh 69<

Rutgers 101, Fairleigh Dickinson 35<

Seton Hall 73, Boston College 53<

UMass 81, St. Peter’s 65<

Villanova 69, Temple 65<

Wagner 60, Longwood 43<

West Virginia 101, Coppin St. 43<

MORE

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.