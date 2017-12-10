BC-BKW–Scores,Writethru,5Takes

tx <
Sunday’s Women’s Basketball Scores
By The Associated Press
EAST
Binghamton 67, NJIT 36<
Brown 83, Colgate 73<
Delaware 84, Delaware St. 49<
Hartford 59, Bryant 47<
LIU Brooklyn 72, Lehigh 69<
Rutgers 101, Fairleigh Dickinson 35<
Seton Hall 73, Boston College 53<
UMass 81, St. Peter’s 65<
Villanova 69, Temple 65<
Wagner 60, Longwood 43<
West Virginia 101, Coppin St. 43<
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.