201.5
Home » Latest News » Other Sports News » NCAA Basketball » BC-BKW--Scores,4th Add

BC-BKW–Scores,4th Add

By The Associated Press December 9, 2017 11:10 pm 12/09/2017 11:10pm
Share

tx <
$vscores5 <

FAR WEST

BYU 77, Utah 68<

Boise St. 77, Sacramento St. 54<

CS Northridge 75, Loyola Marymount 68<

Cal Poly 89, N. Arizona 73<

Idaho St. 64, Hawaii 62<

Oregon 98, S. Utah 38<

UC Davis 74, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 50<

UC Santa Barbara 91, Montana St. 69<

UNLV 52, Gonzaga 50<

Utah Valley 61, Utah St. 43<

Weber St. 62, Air Force 52<

Wyoming 70, Idaho 64<

MORE

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Basketball Other Sports News Sports
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest