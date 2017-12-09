BC-BKW–Scores,4th Add

tx <
$vscores5 <
FAR WEST
BYU 77, Utah 68<
Boise St. 77, Sacramento St. 54<
CS Northridge 75, Loyola Marymount 68<
Cal Poly 89, N. Arizona 73<
Idaho St. 64, Hawaii 62<
Oregon 98, S. Utah 38<
UC Davis 74, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 50<
UC Santa Barbara 91, Montana St. 69<
UNLV 52, Gonzaga 50<
Utah Valley 61, Utah St. 43<
Weber St. 62, Air Force 52<
Wyoming 70, Idaho 64<
MORE
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.