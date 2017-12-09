BC-BKW–Scores,2nd Add

201.5
By The Associated Press December 9, 2017 10:10 pm 12/09/2017 10:10pm
MIDWEST

Adrian 76, St. Mary’s (Ind.) 67<

Augustana (SD) 77, Mary 62<

Baker 77, Mount Mercy 63<

Ball St. 71, Valparaiso 70<

Bethany Lutheran 56, St. Scholastica 51<

Bethel (Minn.) 70, St. Mary’s (Minn.) 67<

Carleton 71, Macalester 68<

Carthage 74, Augustana (Ill.) 67<

Cent. Michigan 77, Indiana St. 67<

Concordia (Mich.) 64, Michigan-Dearborn 59<

Concordia (Moor.) 51, Augsburg 43<

Concordia (Wis.) 65, Dominican (Ill.) 45<

Culver-Stockton 75, Graceland (Iowa) 66<

Edgewood 56, Marian (Wis.) 50<

Evansville 65, Canisius 58<

Grand Valley St. 66, N. Michigan 59<

Grand View 77, Clarke 60<

Gustavus 82, Hamline 50<

Hillsdale 87, Walsh 74<

Hope 62, Albion 59<

Iowa 85, Ark.-Pine Bluff 45<

Lakeland 61, Aurora 54<

Loyola of Chicago 80, Norfolk St. 52<

Madonna 75, Cornerstone 66<

Marquette 82, Wisconsin 63<

Martin Luther 54, Northland 47<

Miami (Ohio) 58, Jacksonville St. 55<

Michigan 78, UCLA 69<

Michigan St. 82, Rhode Island 38<

Milwaukee Engineering 68, Rockford 51<

Minn. Duluth 69, Sioux Falls 51<

Minn. St. (Moorhead) 70, Bemidji St. 47<

Nebraska 89, Drake 84<

North Dakota 79, N. Dakota St. 68<

Northern St. (SD) 75, Minn.-Crookston 50<

Northwestern (Minn.) 59, North Central (Minn.) 51<

Northwood (Mich.) 78, Lake Superior St. 61<

Oakland 82, Chicago St. 50<

Ohio St. 97, William & Mary 62<

S. Dakota St. 76, Bowling Green 44<

Saginaw Valley St. 77, Ferris St. 72<

South Dakota 66, CS Bakersfield 50<

St. Benedict 52, St. Olaf 34<

St. Cloud St. 76, SW Minnesota St. 68<

St. Norbert at Cornell (Iowa), ccd.<

St. Thomas (Minn.) 79, Saint Catherine 46<

Toledo 65, Cleveland St. 56<

W. Michigan 87, Detroit 79<

Wartburg 85, Beloit 22<

Wayne (Mich.) 65, Tiffin 56<

Wayne (Neb.) 72, Minot St. 52<

Wichita St. 72, UMKC 63<

William Penn 72, Evangel 45<

Winona St. 62, Concordia (St.P) 43<

Wis. Lutheran 87, Alverno 45<

Wis.-LaCrosse 58, Dubuque 47<

Wis.-River Falls 68, Luther 47<

Wis.-Superior 67, Minn.-Morris 57<

Wright St. 63, Kent St. 54<

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

